A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE By: PANews 2025/06/27 11:23

HYPE $43.93 -3.51% USDC $0.9996 --% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, 7 hours ago, a whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid and spent $5.97 million to purchase 165,366 HYPE at an average price of $36.08. This fund-raising behavior seems to be continuing.