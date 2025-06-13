“Regulators aren’t easy”: Acting CFTC Chair warns crypto firms against rule-bending under Trump Era

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 17:19
Threshold
T$0,01591-5,01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,643-2,71%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00007495+1,95%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,03266-18,10%

Caroline Pham, the acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has made it clear that crypto firms shouldn’t expect a free pass on regulation just because political administration is shifting.

Speaking at the Coinbase Annual Summit with Yahoo Finance, Pham said that Donald Trump’s crypto stance doesn’t mean companies can ignore the rules or operate outside the law.

“There is no easy street for anybody, and regulators aren’t easy,” she stated. “Just because we are pro-innovation and pro-growth does not mean that you’re going to be able to get away with breaking the law.”

The acting chair clarified that this does not mean the commission will unfairly target the crypto sector as the previous administration did. Instead, the focus will be on fair and firm enforcement to tackle real issues like fraud and misconduct.

Pham further criticized the Biden regulatory era. Echoing industry sentiment, she emphasized that regulators bent the rules to go after crypto in ways the law didn’t support, an approach she describes as undermining trust in the U.S. system. 

She added that fear-based policymaking curated out of wrong perceptions that the industry is “evil” no longer serves, stressing the importance of restoring regulatory clarity.

Caroline Pham’s remarks come as U.S. crypto regulation takes a new form, especially with the appointment of Paul Atkins as the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Seen as a pro-crypto choice, Atkins is expected to help fulfill Trump’s promises to the sector and undo long-standing regulatory irregularities that have hindered growth.

Earlier this month, the regulatory chief reaffirmed his mission to create clearer rules for the crypto industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2,2+1,14%
FINE
FINE$0,0000000015361-4,97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

PANews reported on July 1 that Centrifuge announced a partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to introduce the S&P 500 index to the blockchain for the first time
FUND
FUND$0,0272-2,82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,056-1,03%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:29
Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop

Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop

PANews reported on July 1 that Trusta.AI officially released the $TA token economic model, with a total supply of 1 billion $TA. Among them, 25% is allocated to community incentives,
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1077-2,09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01241-5,33%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 10:32

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop

XRP, LTC, SOL lead altcoin ETF buzz as approval odds climb

ZachXBT: A user was suspected of being attacked by Lazarus Group, and the stolen $3.2 million in crypto assets were sold on the market