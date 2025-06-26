Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Digital asset and blockchain investment company, Galaxy Asset Management’s Galaxy Digital, has announced raising over $175 million in capital commitments. The fund is earmarked for investing in “early-stage companies developing critical infrastructure and applications for the onchain economy.”

On 26 June 2025, Galaxy Digital said that the Fund specifically has and will continue to target investments in secular growth areas like stablecoins, payments, and tokenization, plus all the supporting infrastructure that makes such technologies viable.

Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy said, “Galaxy Ventures closing its first fund above the target at a time when raising crypto venture is historically difficult showcases our team’s unique edge in the market.”

“With deep roots in onchain markets and blockchain infrastructure, we’re committed to backing founders and startups building real-world use cases that are shaping the next chapter of crypto adoption,” he added.

EXPLORE: 15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings to Watch in 2025

Galaxy Exceeds Initial Target Of $150 Million

The company initially targeted $150 million, but ended up exceeding its target amount, crediting “strong investor demand for access to the growing digital asset venture ecosystem.”

“Blockchain infrastructure is poised to revolutionize global financial markets. We’re seeing an acceleration of adoption from both institutions and retail users globally—especially around use cases like payments, capital markets, and financial services more broadly,” said Mike Giampapa, Glaxy Ventures Head. “By investing in the teams that are building these core technologies and supporting their growth directly, we have a front-row seat to the most novel concepts and products in crypto.”

EXPLORE: 10 Coins with High Returns: Crypto Forecast 2025

US Dominates Crypto VC Investments: Galaxy Digital Report Reveals 46% Share

Nearly half of all venture capital (VC) funding in the crypto sector during the fourth quarter of 2024 went to startups based in the US. This data was revealed by Galaxy Digital’s Crypto and Blockchain Venture Capital through a report filed on 15 January 2025.

The report revealed that 46% of all capital invested globally was directed to US-headquartered firms, far outpacing Hong Kong, which took the second spot with 16% of the share.

The US also led in the number of deals, accounting for 36% of all VC transactions. Singapore and the UK followed. They captured 9% and 8%, respectively. The findings show the country’s continued dominance in crypto innovation and financing, despite regulatory headwinds.

EXPLORE: Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025

galaxy Digital initially targeted $150 million, but ended up exceeding its target amount, crediting “strong investor demand for access to the growing digital asset venture ecosystem.”

said, “Galaxy Ventures closing its first fund above the target at a time when raising crypto venture is historically difficult showcases our team’s unique edge in the market.”

The post Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments appeared first on 99Bitcoins.