Spark: SNAPS airdrop is now live, 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants By: PANews 2025/06/26 23:08

SPK $0.04986 +5.43% JUNE $0.091 --% SPARK $0.006043 -17.61% NOW $0.00419 +0.96%

PANews reported on June 26 that Spark announced that the SNAPS airdrop is now live, and about 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants in the Spark SNAPS event. Users can check their qualifications and claim their rewards through the designated link.