99% of airdrops are a waste of time. Don’t bother with these 5 popular projects.

PANews
2025/03/21 17:40
Author: Atoms Research

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Finding true Alpha opportunities is arguably the hardest thing to do.

Here are some popular airdrops that I’m not currently participating in.

Am I wrong? 👇

1. Base

  • Arriving too late
  • “Not issuing coins” sounds a bit weird now
  • Two-year airdrops often disappoint
  • Just use this network without any expectations.

2. Unichain

  • I believe Unichain will have an airdrop, purely based on the precedent of Uniswap's $UNI airdrop.
  • It doesn’t hurt to make a few trades to prevent FOMO
  • Strictly speaking, this chain already has a native token, and there may be a reward program in the future

It's no longer a priority for me.

3. Zero Network

Airdrop mining activities have been stopped.

  • The project does not need to issue tokens at all
  • Rewards are concentrated on the top users of the rankings, and impacting the ranking requires high investment - there is no need to participate
  • The current ecological activities are purely driven by speculation, and the project party has not clearly defined the incentive rules.
  • You can connect to your wallet and earn XP without mining

I use Zerion because of its solid product, not because of the airdrop.

4. INK

The expectation for INK airdrops stems from the hype of Kraken Exchange, but the official has made it clear that there is no plan to issue native tokens for the time being.

Participating in testnet tasks may alleviate FOMO, but don’t hold too high expectations

If no coins are issued, it seems impossible to distribute rewards - it is purely market speculation at present

5. MetaMask

  • MetaMask is already a top crypto wallet, there is no need to rely on airdrops to gain additional traffic
  • The news of $MASK token launching in pre-market is pure market hype
  • If MetaMask launches an airdrop (for example, if the eligibility threshold is unclear, the reward amount is small, or the token fluctuates violently), it may damage its brand.
  • Just proceed with the exchange as normal and don't have any expectations.

If you are looking for huge airdrop returns, then... projects such as Monad, Eclipse, and Farcaster may be worth considering.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
PANews reported on July 1 that Centrifuge announced a partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to introduce the S&P 500 index to the blockchain for the first time
PANews2025/07/01 16:29
PANews reported on July 1 that Trusta.AI officially released the $TA token economic model, with a total supply of 1 billion $TA. Among them, 25% is allocated to community incentives,
PANews2025/07/01 10:32

