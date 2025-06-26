BTC AB launches long-term Bitcoin reserve strategy, first purchase of 66 Bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/26 19:08

BTC $121,691.76 -0.35% AB $0.008313 -0.55% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 26 that Bitcoin Treasury Capital tweeted that BTC AB has purchased 66 bitcoins for approximately $7 million (approximately 66 million Swedish kronor), with an average unit price of approximately $105,270. BTC AB is a company headquartered in Sweden that operates a pure Bitcoin fund management company under the Swedish corporate equity structure, with Bitcoin as its core reserve asset.