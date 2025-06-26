Cardano eyes trend reversal as Coinbase launches wrapped ADA on Base

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 18:12
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-1.26%
MAY
MAY$0.03769-1.82%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3918-2.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091--%
Cardano
ADA$0.8165-0.32%

Cardano may be gearing up for a trend reversal, fueled by Coinbase’s latest move to launch wrapped ADA on the Ethereum layer 2 network Base. 

On June 24, the crypto exchange announced the launch of cbADA, a wrapped version of Cardano (ADA) available on Base. Each cbADA token is backed 1:1 by ADA held in Coinbase custody, with public proof-of-reserves. 

The cbADA rollout increases the utility of ADA and links it to the larger crypto market by enabling ADA holders to lend, borrow, and provide liquidity on decentralized finance protocols outside of the Cardano ecosystem.

Holders will be able to use ADA across Ethereum-based DeFi platforms like Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Aerodrome Finance (AERO), a feature that is not natively available on Cardano.

Another boost might come from Cardano’s upcoming privacy-focused sidechain, Midnight. Midnight is preparing to release its governance token, NIGHT, through a huge airdrop called the Glacier Drop.

Users must interact with the Cardano network to claim their NIGHT airdrops, which is likely to increase short-term on-chain activity. Cardano’s ecosystem may continue to expand as NIGHT starts trading and powers privacy apps on Midnight.

As of this writing, ADA is trading at $0.571, down 2% over the last day and almost 24% over the last month. Daily trading volume for ADA has slipped to $586 million, down 1.7%, while open interest in derivatives has dropped 2.15% to $724.3 million, according to Coinglass data. A drop in open interest usually indicates reduced speculative positioning as traders lessen their exposure or leave the market entirely, 

ADA continues its downward trend on the charts. At 36, the relative strength index is almost in oversold territory, but has began trending upwards. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, and price action is trying to bounce from the lower band. While the momentum oscillator has turned positive, the moving average convergence divergence displays a slight bearish divergence. 

Cardano eyes trend reversal as Coinbase launches wrapped ADA on Base - 1

Caution is indicated by ADA trading below both its 50- and 200-day moving averages. If cbADA gains traction and Midnight’s airdrop boosts activity, ADA might test the $0.60–$0.62 resistance range. A move toward $0.70 might be possible if that level is broken. However, if ADA is unable to hold onto $0.55, the next significant support is at $0.52.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01015+0.04%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2939-8.75%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0003998+0.62%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
XRP
XRP$2.8213-0.33%
NEAR
NEAR$3.045+4.56%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.5098-12.40%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 12:00
Share
Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Chi tiết: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/digital-assets-forum-2026/
Major
MAJOR$0.118-1.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011197+2.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 11:20
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Cựu Luật Sư SEC Nghi Ngờ Về Việc Mua XRP Trị Giá 17 Triệu Đô La Của Reliance, Đây Là Lý Do

Durov của Telegram: Chúng ta đang 'hết thời gian để cứu internet tự do'