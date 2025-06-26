Zhu Min: China will see over 100 “DeepSeek-style breakthroughs” in the next 18 months By: PANews 2025/06/26 17:16

PANews June 26 news, according to China News Network, Zhu Min, former deputy managing director of the IMF, said during the 2025 Summer Davos Forum that thanks to the large engineering team, industrial scale and consumer market, China will have more than 100 breakthroughs similar to DeepSeek in the next 18 months. These new software products "will fundamentally change the nature and technical characteristics of the entire Chinese economy."