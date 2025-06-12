The head of DevRel Consensys gave advice to developers in the Web3 sphere

2025/06/12 20:54
  • The Incrypted Online Marathon was held on June 9.
  • Francesco Andreoli, head of DevRel at Consensys, took part in it.
  • He told about what the company does and gave recommendations to developers.
  • Andreoli believes that creators of new solutions should definitely actively participate in hackathons and work carefully with feedback.

On June 9, 2025, Incrypted Online Marathon was held as part of the largest crypto event in Ukraine – Ukrainian Blockchain Week 2025. It was attended by Francesco Andreoli, Lead DevRel at Consensys.

It should be noted that Incrypted Online Marathon was viewed on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) by about 32,000 people. Also within the framework of UBW 2025 will be Incrypted Crypto Conference 2025, which will be the centerpiece of the event. Tickets for it can be purchased on the event’s official website.

During his speech Andreoli told more about Consensys and gave some recommendations for developers both at the stage of product creation and when participating in hackathons.

According to Andreoli, Consensys is an umbrella organization that unites many projects. Among them, the most famous is the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask.

Andreoli also mentioned the L2 network Linea and API provider Infura. He himself worked at Consensys for about four years and put a lot of effort into the development of the company’s products.

Andreoli himself describes the DevRel direction as the process of “nurturing” new solutions and the teams that create them.

Andreoli also mentioned the company’s acquisition of key management and infrastructure provider Web3Auth. This acquisition, he said, is aimed at improving MetaMask’s user experience by introducing an authentication mechanism from the Web2 space.

He also noted the importance of documenting the entire development process. According to Andreoli, aspiring developers need to “nail down” the product, be able to present it to the audience and familiarize them with the key features of the solution.

According to Andreoli, feedback, including negative feedback, is a key element of project growth.

When asked what tools developers should pay attention to, Andreoli singled out Cursor in the first place. He also recommended using pre-compiled repositories and v0 from Vercel.

As for the Consensys team, Andreoli said it is committed to diversifying workflows, of which feedback processing is an important part.

In the context of hackathons, he noted the following:

You can also check out other Incrypted Online Marathon coverage on the Incrypted website:

