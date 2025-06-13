Pudgy Penguins partners with Lufthansa Miles program to expand PENGU utility

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 15:26
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.014543+7.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0232+8.66%

Pudgy Penguins has partnered with Lufthansa’s Miles & More program, letting users earn airline miles on Pudgy Shop purchases using PENGU or fiat just as PENGU price tests a key confluence zone.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has announced a partnership with Lufthansa’s Miles & More, Europe’s largest frequent flyer program, to offer new utility to its The Huddle, the Pudgy Penguins community. The collaboration enables users to earn airline miles through purchases made on the Pudgy Shop using either PENGU or fiat. The earned miles can then be redeemed with over 300 Miles & More partners for flights, travel experiences, and other rewards.

Pudgy Penguins partners with Lufthansa Miles program to expand PENGU utility - 1

To begin earning, users need to register for a Miles & More account, create an account on the Pudgy Penguins shop, and link both accounts using the dedicated pop-up on the Pudgy Shop. Once linked, every transaction made through the store contributes to their miles balance.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for PENGU price, which is currently trading at a make-or-break level, testing a key confluence zone marked by both the ascending trendline and a horizontal support range around $0.0090–0.0093. This area has previously acted as resistance and now aligns with the rising trendline that has supported the uptrend since early April, making it a technically significant level.

Pudgy Penguins partners with Lufthansa Miles program to expand PENGU utility - 2

The price recently broke below the 20 EMA and is now sitting just above the trendline, with the 50 SMA also looming above as overhead resistance. The RSI is near 40, while the MACD has confirmed a bearish crossover, with histogram bars widening — both pointing to building downward pressure.

However, because the price is at the confluence of two major supports, there’s a reasonable chance for a bounce if buyers step in here. If PENGU price bounces from the current confluence zone, the next major level to watch beyond the 20 EMA and 50 SMA is the recent swing high around $0.013. A breakout above $0.013 would confirm a higher high, signaling a possible continuation of the broader uptrend. If the support breaks, the price could drop to $0.0075 next, which acted as resistance during March consolidation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.2+1.14%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015361-4.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

PANews reported on July 1 that Centrifuge announced a partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to introduce the S&P 500 index to the blockchain for the first time
FUND
FUND$0.0272-2.82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.056-1.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:29
Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop

Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop

PANews reported on July 1 that Trusta.AI officially released the $TA token economic model, with a total supply of 1 billion $TA. Among them, 25% is allocated to community incentives,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1077-2.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01241-5.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 10:32

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop

XRP, LTC, SOL lead altcoin ETF buzz as approval odds climb

ZachXBT: A user was suspected of being attacked by Lazarus Group, and the stolen $3.2 million in crypto assets were sold on the market