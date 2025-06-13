FSB Chief: Crypto Nears Tipping Point in Financial System Integration

2025/06/13 09:30

Global financial stability faces a pivotal moment as crypto’s deepening ties with traditional finance drive urgent calls for regulatory overhaul.

FSB Chair Warns of Crypto’s Systemic Risk, Demands Swift Global Action

Financial Stability Board (FSB) Chair Klaas Knot sounded a warning on the expanding systemic implications of crypto assets during a keynote address at a Banco de España-hosted conference on June 12. Leading with concerns about the growing intersection between digital assets and traditional finance, Knot stated:

“Barriers for retail users have dropped significantly, particularly with the introduction of crypto ETFs [exchange-traded funds]. The interlinkages with the traditional financial system continue to grow. Stablecoin issuers, for example, now hold substantial amounts of U.S. Treasuries. This is a segment we must monitor closely,” Knot added.

The FSB, an international body responsible for monitoring and recommending improvements to the global financial system, has been observing technological and market developments within the crypto sector with increasing concern. Knot linked these concerns to broader vulnerabilities, warning that rapid innovation—when coupled with insufficient oversight—could amplify contagion risks. He underscored that crypto’s emergence partly stems from inefficiencies in the cross-border payments space, and while efforts like the G20 Roadmap aim to address those gaps, implementation hurdles persist.

The FSB chief emphasized that as crypto’s integration has advanced, the regulatory perimeter must adapt accordingly, stating:

“This is especially important given the inherently cross-border nature of crypto. Effective implementation must extend beyond the G20, supported by strong regulatory and supervisory cooperation,” he noted.

Knot called for faster progress on reform, as both public and private sectors navigate this fast-changing landscape. Though crypto was a key part of his message, Knot also reviewed broader financial stability issues in what marked his final speech as FSB Chair. He highlighted risks in the non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI) sector, where leverage, opacity, and liquidity mismatches remain unresolved.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

