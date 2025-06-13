DeFi Development Corp. Secures $5 Billion Equity to Boost Solana-Focused Strategy

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 14:30
Solana
SOL$148.13-1.43%
Major
MAJOR$0.16551-4.73%
U Coin
U$0.01252-4.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00222-2.20%

DeFi Development Corp. has announced a $5 billion equity line of credit to strengthen its Solana-focused treasury and accelerate its SOL per share growth strategy, marking a major commitment to the expanding Solana ecosystem.

$5 Billion Equity Line to Drive DeFi Dev Corp’s Solana Accumulation

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV), the first publicly listed U.S. company with a treasury strategy centered on Solana, has announced a $5 billion equity line of credit (ELOC) with RK Capital Management LLC.

According to the announcement, this move provides DFDV with the flexibility to issue shares over time rather than locking into volatile market pricing, allowing the company to raise capital strategically.

The proceeds will directly support DeFi Dev Corp’s ongoing SOL accumulation strategy, aimed at boosting its proprietary SOL per share (SPS) metric, a unique measure of how much SOL backs each share of the company’s stock. Beyond passive holding, DFDV actively stakes its SOL reserves via its validator nodes, earning network rewards while supporting Solana’s infrastructure.

Joseph Onorati, CEO of DeFi Dev Corp., spoke about the equity funding as a significant scaling opportunity for the firm’s Solana treasury model.

Alongside its crypto initiatives, DFDV also operates an AI-powered SaaS platform serving over a million annual users in the commercial real estate sector. This dual-pronged strategy demonstrates the company’s commitment to combining traditional fintech services with next-generation blockchain investments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.2+1.14%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015361-4.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

PANews reported on July 1 that Centrifuge announced a partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to introduce the S&P 500 index to the blockchain for the first time
FUND
FUND$0.0272-2.82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.056-1.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:29
Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop

Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop

PANews reported on July 1 that Trusta.AI officially released the $TA token economic model, with a total supply of 1 billion $TA. Among them, 25% is allocated to community incentives,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1077-2.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01241-5.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 10:32

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop

XRP, LTC, SOL lead altcoin ETF buzz as approval odds climb

ZachXBT: A user was suspected of being attacked by Lazarus Group, and the stolen $3.2 million in crypto assets were sold on the market