Powell: Significant progress has been made toward a stablecoin framework By: PANews 2025/06/25 23:31

MAY $0.03758 -1.82% JUNE $0.091 --% TRADE $0.09659 -3.90% FUTURE $0.11227 -4.14%

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that significant progress has been made towards a stablecoin framework. He also said that future trade agreements may allow the Federal Reserve to consider cutting interest rates.