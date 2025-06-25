SoFi relaunches cryptocurrency investments and launches global remittance service By: PANews 2025/06/25 21:52

JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg, SoFi announced that it will re-launch cryptocurrency spot trading on its platform, allowing users to buy, sell and hold digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and will also launch a blockchain-based global remittance function in the App . Previously, SoFi suspended its cryptocurrency investment business in 2023 due to stricter regulations. The company said that new guidelines recently issued by regulators have allowed national banks to provide some cryptocurrency services.