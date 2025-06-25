Barclays says no to crypto transactions using credit cards

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 21:37
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,12368-9,25%
Comedian
BAN$0,06856-7,08%

Another day, another bank turning its back on crypto. Barclays’ card ban underscores the growing tension between digital assets and traditional finance.

According to a notice on its official website, Barclays will start blocking all cryptocurrency purchases made with its credit cards beginning June 27, 2025. The UK banking giant cited concerns over market volatility and consumer debt risks, arguing that sudden price drops could leave cardholders unable to repay borrowed funds.

The policy also highlights the lack of regulatory safeguards. Unlike traditional investments, crypto purchases aren’t covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, Barclays said in the notice.

Barclays’ quiet crackdown on crypto access

Barclays’ decision to block crypto credit card transactions is the latest move in a years-long tug-of-war between UK banks and digital assets. By halting credit card access to crypto, the bank is making a calculated risk assessment that prioritizes customer debt exposure over market participation.

While the policy might feel abrupt, it’s consistent with Barclays’ longstanding skepticism toward crypto. Back in 2021, a longtime customer vented on Reddit after the bank froze their account for attempting a transfer to Crypto.com.

Despite passing security checks, the user faced a 15-day review, with Barclays citing “protection” as the reason, a move that sparked backlash for its selective enforcement (gambling transactions, for instance, faced no such scrutiny).

This isn’t an isolated stance. Barclays joins a cohort of major financial institutions, including JPMorgan, Bank of America, Chase UK, and Starling, that have either fully blocked or tightly constrained crypto-related transactions. Industry reaction has been split.

The Payments Association has historically opposed blanket crypto bans, arguing they unfairly equate digital assets with gambling. In 2023, the group challenged a proposed UK crackdown on credit card crypto purchases, with policy head Riccardo Tordera-Ricchi stating consumers should be trusted to “make informed decisions within their existing credit limits.”

Which options are customers left with?

With Barclays exiting the space via credit rails, UK crypto users are left with fewer mainstream onramps. According to MoonPay, banks like RBS remain comparatively open to crypto activity, while others, such as NatWest and Metro Bank, have tightened restrictions or blocked transactions outright.

Users looking for alternatives may need to shift to debit payments, use third-party payment methods like Apple Pay or Google Pay, or rely on platforms such as MoonPay that offer non-custodial services and broader acceptance rates.

Meanwhile, Barclays’ restriction contrasts with its own exploration of blockchain for institutional use. In 2017, Barclays’ CTO discussed private, permissioned blockchain pilots aimed at streamlining trade processes.

More recently, it took part in a landmark institutional trade using JPMorgan’s Onyx tokenized collateral network alongside BlackRock, showcasing its engagement with blockchain frameworks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cổ phiếu Samsung tiến gần mức cao kỷ lục

Cổ phiếu Samsung tiến gần mức cao kỷ lục

Cổ phiếu của Samsung tiến gần đến mức cao nhất mọi thời đại do cảm nhận tích cực về AI và chip.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,12-1,88%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0,0006132+4,69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 13:11
Share
Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK trong một thương vụ được định giá lên đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Công ty khởi nghiệp Stablecoin BVNK hiện đang là tâm điểm của một cuộc chiến mua lại lớn. Theo báo cáo, Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty. Thương vụ có thể trị giá từ 1,5 tỷ đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Coinbase [...] Bài viết Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard trong Cuộc Đàm phán Mua lại Công ty Stablecoin BVNK xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Live Bitcoin News.
Startup
STARTUP$0,0039-12,79%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00416--%
Major
MAJOR$0,1167-1,67%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 13:07
Share
Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

Những diễn biến gần đây cho thấy các tổ chức tài chính chính thống ngày càng nhận ra tầm quan trọng chiến lược của "debasement trade", một động thái có thể thúc đẩy tài sản như vàng và Bitcoin giữa những lo ngại đang diễn ra về sự mất giá của tiền tệ pháp định. Khi các chính sách tiền tệ toàn cầu vẫn duy trì ở mức dễ dãi và mức nợ tăng cao, các nhà đầu tư đang tìm kiếm nơi trú ẩn trong các tài sản được thiết kế để bảo toàn giá trị trong [...]
Polytrade
TRADE$0,09648-4,02%
Boom
BOOM$0,032092+5,89%
Movement
MOVE$0,108-0,55%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/10 13:55
Share

Trending News

More

Cổ phiếu Samsung tiến gần mức cao kỷ lục

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

MiCA quá dễ dãi? Ngân hàng Pháp kêu gọi tăng cường nó

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch