Investment platform Republic plans to let ordinary people "bet" on SpaceX through blockchain technology starting this week By: PANews 2025/06/25 18:54

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the Wall Street Journal, investment platform Republic plans to sell digital "tokens" linked to the performance of SpaceX private shares to investors through blockchain technology starting this week.