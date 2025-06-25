HashKey Chain announced that the first round of points rewards will be issued soon to reward early support users

By: PANews
2025/06/25 18:50
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.416+11.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091--%
SOON
SOON$0.8512+7.96%

PANews reported on June 25 that HashKey Chain officially announced that it will issue HSK airdrop rewards to early users to thank them for their active participation and support in the early stages of the project. The first round of rewards covers users who have completed transactions and interactions on the chain from December 2024 to the end of March 2025, and the distribution will be completed within the next two weeks. This distribution has passed strict Bot behavior filtering and value weight linkage mechanisms to ensure a fair and just process.

HashKey Chain said that the points system is not only a recognition of historical contributions, but will also become a long-term mechanism to motivate ecological activity in the future. Next, HashKey Chain will continue to launch more incentive plans based on on-chain behaviors in conjunction with ecological project parties, covering richer interaction scenarios, and encouraging real users and developers to contribute more value to ecological development.

Starting today, users can visit the points query platform and connect their wallet to confirm their eligibility for this period’s rewards: https://points.hsk.xyz/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cổ phiếu Samsung tiến gần mức cao kỷ lục

Cổ phiếu Samsung tiến gần mức cao kỷ lục

Cổ phiếu của Samsung tiến gần đến mức cao nhất mọi thời đại do cảm nhận tích cực về AI và chip.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-1.88%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0006132+4.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 13:11
Share
Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK trong một thương vụ được định giá lên đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Công ty khởi nghiệp Stablecoin BVNK hiện đang là tâm điểm của một cuộc chiến mua lại lớn. Theo báo cáo, Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty. Thương vụ có thể trị giá từ 1,5 tỷ đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Coinbase [...] Bài viết Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard trong Cuộc Đàm phán Mua lại Công ty Stablecoin BVNK xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Live Bitcoin News.
Startup
STARTUP$0.0039-12.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00416--%
Major
MAJOR$0.1167-1.67%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 13:07
Share
Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

Những diễn biến gần đây cho thấy các tổ chức tài chính chính thống ngày càng nhận ra tầm quan trọng chiến lược của "debasement trade", một động thái có thể thúc đẩy tài sản như vàng và Bitcoin giữa những lo ngại đang diễn ra về sự mất giá của tiền tệ pháp định. Khi các chính sách tiền tệ toàn cầu vẫn duy trì ở mức dễ dãi và mức nợ tăng cao, các nhà đầu tư đang tìm kiếm nơi trú ẩn trong các tài sản được thiết kế để bảo toàn giá trị trong [...]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09648-4.02%
Boom
BOOM$0.032092+5.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.108-0.55%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/10 13:55
Share

Trending News

More

Cổ phiếu Samsung tiến gần mức cao kỷ lục

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

MiCA quá dễ dãi? Ngân hàng Pháp kêu gọi tăng cường nó

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch