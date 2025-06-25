49 days ago, the crypto project WLFI spent $1 million to buy SEI, and now has a floating profit of $800,000 By: PANews 2025/06/25 14:20

SEI $0.2827 +0.21% TRUMP $7.503 -2.17% MORE $0.03052 -22.02% JUNE $0.091 --% NOW $0.00416 +0.24%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SEI prices have soared by more than 90% in the past week. 49 days ago, Trump's crypto project WLFI spent $1 million to buy 5.98 million SEIs, which are currently worth $1.8 million, with unrealized profits of $800,000 (+80%).