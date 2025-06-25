Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 14:16
Union
U$0.001536-68.78%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,064.29-0.56%
Octavia
VIA$0.0162+4.51%

Anthony Pompliano’s Bitcoin-focused firm, ProCap BTC, has filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp I, a blank-check company.

A June 25 announcement, shared by Pompliano on X, outlines a business merger that would form ProCap Financial, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed entity. The move comes after a series of high-profile events for the company, demonstrating its intention to develop institutional infrastructure around Bitcoin (BTC). 

https://twitter.com/apompliano/status/1937655546695549235?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

Just a day before the filing, ProCap disclosed the purchase of 3,724 BTC, worth approximately $387 million, at an average price of $103,785 per coin. In addition, the company recently raised more than $750 million, which included $225 million in convertible debt and $550 million in equity. The funds will support its long-term strategy of treating Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset, according to investor materials.

ProCap aims to differentiate itself from traditional financial firms by generating yield on Bitcoin holdings while offering products for institutional investors. If the merger is completed, ProCap would become one of the top 15 publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holders globally, according to data from Bitcointreasuries.com.

The special-purpose acquisition company merger route comes as more crypto-native companies explore public listings amid increasing regulatory clarity in the U.S. ProCap’s planned listing joins several digital asset firms seeking market legitimacy through public offerings.

As part of the process, Columbus Circle and ProCap will submit a registration statement to the SEC, including a joint prospectus and proxy materials. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review those filings once available.

Pompliano, a long-time Bitcoin advocate, has positioned ProCap as a pure-play on BTC’s future as institutional demand grows. With significant capital raised and a clear focus on Bitcoin-native financial services, the firm is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched crypto listings of 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cổ phiếu Samsung tiến gần mức cao kỷ lục

Cổ phiếu Samsung tiến gần mức cao kỷ lục

Cổ phiếu của Samsung tiến gần đến mức cao nhất mọi thời đại do cảm nhận tích cực về AI và chip.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1195-2.76%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0006835+16.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 13:11
Share
Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK trong một thương vụ được định giá lên đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Công ty khởi nghiệp Stablecoin BVNK hiện đang là tâm điểm của một cuộc chiến mua lại lớn. Theo báo cáo, Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty. Thương vụ có thể trị giá từ 1,5 tỷ đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Coinbase [...] Bài viết Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard trong Cuộc Đàm phán Mua lại Công ty Stablecoin BVNK xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Live Bitcoin News.
Startup
STARTUP$0.00385-13.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00415--%
Major
MAJOR$0.11705-1.77%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 13:07
Share
Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

Những diễn biến gần đây cho thấy các tổ chức tài chính chính thống ngày càng nhận ra tầm quan trọng chiến lược của "debasement trade", một động thái có thể thúc đẩy tài sản như vàng và Bitcoin giữa những lo ngại đang diễn ra về sự mất giá của tiền tệ pháp định. Khi các chính sách tiền tệ toàn cầu vẫn duy trì ở mức dễ dãi và mức nợ tăng cao, các nhà đầu tư đang tìm kiếm nơi trú ẩn trong các tài sản được thiết kế để bảo toàn giá trị trong [...]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09637-4.19%
Boom
BOOM$0.032083+5.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.108-1.00%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/10 13:55
Share

Trending News

More

Cổ phiếu Samsung tiến gần mức cao kỷ lục

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

Kho bạc Solana Helius nhắm đến 5% của SOL, hướng tới niêm yết tại Hồng Kông