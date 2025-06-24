SharpLink Gaming spent $30.67 million to increase its holdings by 12,207 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 188,478 ETH By: PANews 2025/06/24 21:54

JUNE $0.091 --% ETH $4,326.47 -2.41%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) announced that it would increase its total Ethereum ( ETH ) holdings to 188,478 . The company increased its holdings of 12,207 ETH at an average price of $ 2,513 per ETH between June 16 and 20 , 2025 , for a total of $ 30.67 million. In addition, the company raised approximately $ 27.7 million in net proceeds through ATM issuance, and plans to continue to use most of the funds to increase its holdings of ETH . As of June 20 , SharpLink has pledged all of its ETH holdings and has received 120 ETH rewards since launching its Ethereum-centric asset strategy on June 2 .