Lumia integrates modular cross-chain infrastructure through Avail collaboration

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:02
RealLink
REAL$0.08191-0.60%
Lumia
LUMIA$0.2613-1.43%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20803-3.77%
AVAIL
AVAIL$0.01214-2.72%

Real-world asset tokenization platform Lumia is integrating Avail into its on-chain infrastructure, marking a shift from siloed blockchains to a modular, interoperable infrastructure.

According to a press release received by crypto.news, the collaboration will integrate the Avail Stack infrastructure into the RWA chain to unlock more liquidity and interoperability and ensure data-level secure verification for tokenized real-world assets.

The Avail Stack is a full-stack blockchain infrastructure solution designed to address scalability, interoperability, and liquidity challenges in the blockchain space. It combines three core components, which includes data availability, cross-chain layering, and Avail’s security mechanism.

Its Avail Nexus provides multichain messaging and secure asset movement, laying out the foundation for cross‑chain RWA liquidity. With access to Nexus, Lumia can support multi-chain RWA liquidity as part of its efforts to expand on cross-chain operations.

The partnership marks a shift in the infrastructure built on Lumia as it moves away from the traditional siloed blockchains to a more modular and interoperable infrastructure. It equips the RWA Chain with Avail’s scalable data‑availability layer, which features KZG polynomial commitments, Data Availability Sampling, erasure coding, and light‑client architecture.

The Avail and Lumia integration is scheduled to debut along with major other functionalities and upgrades, such as Lumia Hub, which will launch with Avail DA integration. The upgrade will allow users and builders to issue tokenized RWAs with light-node NFT functionalities.

Co-founder and CEO at Lumia.org, Kal Ali said that the use of blockchain technology in mainstream society is increasing with every year that passes by. He also stated multiple sources cite a growth of more than 60% in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate.

“This means more people are becoming crypto-literate, more are discovering new investment vehicles, and demand for RWA tokenization is higher than ever,” said Ali.

Echoing Ali’s sentiments, Avail co-founder Anurag Arjun said the potential of tokenization will fully be realized once assets can be liquified, programmable, and globally verifiable on a data-level.

“We need infrastructure that guarantees a composable and interoperable environment; one where tokenized assets aren’t locked into singular ecosystems, but can move freely across chains with compliance, security and scalability embedded at the base layer,” said Arjun.

According to a joint study by Ripple (XRP) and Boston Consulting Group, the global market size for tokenized assets could reach as high as $18.9 trillion by 2033. This rapid growth in adoption is mostly due to the rise in institutional demand for blockchain technology and tokenization of assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi, điều này đã gây ra nhiều chỉ trích đáng kể.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002164-2.43%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001652-5.92%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 13:30
Share
Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK trong một thương vụ được định giá lên đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Công ty khởi nghiệp Stablecoin BVNK hiện đang là tâm điểm của một cuộc chiến mua lại lớn. Theo báo cáo, Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty. Thương vụ có thể trị giá từ 1,5 tỷ đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Coinbase [...] Bài viết Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard trong Cuộc Đàm phán Mua lại Công ty Stablecoin BVNK xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Live Bitcoin News.
Startup
STARTUP$0.003857-13.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00415-0.71%
Major
MAJOR$0.11733-2.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 13:07
Share
Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

Những diễn biến gần đây cho thấy các tổ chức tài chính chính thống ngày càng nhận ra tầm quan trọng chiến lược của "debasement trade", một động thái có thể thúc đẩy tài sản như vàng và Bitcoin giữa những lo ngại đang diễn ra về sự mất giá của tiền tệ pháp định. Khi các chính sách tiền tệ toàn cầu vẫn duy trì ở mức dễ dãi và mức nợ tăng cao, các nhà đầu tư đang tìm kiếm nơi trú ẩn trong các tài sản được thiết kế để bảo toàn giá trị trong [...]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0964-4.08%
Boom
BOOM$0.032049+5.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.1079-1.37%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/10 13:55
Share

Trending News

More

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Bitcoin Tăng Vọt khi Đồng Đô-la Suy Yếu Thúc Đẩy Bùng Nổ Giao Dịch Phá Giá

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

Kho bạc Solana Helius nhắm đến 5% của SOL, hướng tới niêm yết tại Hồng Kông