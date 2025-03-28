Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.28)

2025/03/28 11:14
Memecoin
Ghiblification
Sleepless AI
MEMES
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓3/28 Update:
$Ghibli Everything can be Ghibli, as the popularity sweeps the world, SOL BSC dual chain results
GhibliCZ (Ghibli) Ghibli version CZ
$PIKA: Wearing a Pikachu costume to participate in Türkiye protest

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.28)

A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage.
PANews2025/07/01 18:59
Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

PANews reported on July 1 that Centrifuge announced a partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to introduce the S&P 500 index to the blockchain for the first time
PANews2025/07/01 16:29

