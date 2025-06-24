Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ By: PANews 2025/06/24 20:29

TRUMP $7.51 -2.63% MAY $0.03758 -1.98% ORDER $0.296 -4.33%

Trump may issue an executive order to protect crypto firms from banking discrimination, ending what some call Operation Chokepoint 2.0, according to The Wall Street Journal.