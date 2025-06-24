Bitcoin reclaims $105,000 after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 18:39
Union
U$0.002206-54.91%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.503-2.77%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,004.5-0.80%

Bitcoin managed to reclaim its previous spot above $105,000 following a miraculous rebound as tensions cool between Israel and Iran after the U.S. ushers in a ceasefire.

According to data from crypto.news, BTC (BTC) experienced a price surge following news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap almost touched the $106,000 threshold, reaching as high as $105,927 in the past 24 hours.

At press time, BTC has gone up 3.9% and is currently trading hands at a price of $105,302. Throughout the past week, Bitcoin has suffered through the geopolitical events that have broken through between Israel, Iran and the United States. Within the past few days, BTC fell into a slump following news of the U.S. bombing three of Iran’s nuclear bases.

On June 22, BTC experienced a sharp decline, dropping well beyond it previous peak of $106,003 just two days prior. On June 23, Bitcoin reached its lowest point since May, dropping to $98,974.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past 24 hours, June 24, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

BTC has gone down 1.2% in the past week and 3.6% in the past two weeks. The past month has seen the cryptocurrency fall by nearly 2%.

Not only that, Bitcoin’s market cap also enjoyed a 3.24% boost, climbing up to $2.09 trillion following the recent price surge. Additionally, BTC’s trading volume also saw a 6.9% increase compared to the previous day, amounting to $52.8 billion based on current market prices.

Even the wider crypto market cap has experienced a 2.1% surge after news of the ceasefire broke, amounting to $3.36 trillion.

A ceasefire signal between Israel and Iran may have eased investor concerns for now. Crypto markets often recover quickly when geopolitical fears recede. However, traders still have their eyes on the continuing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Despite the agreed upon deal between the two countries, brokered by Donald Trump and Qatar, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of violating the ceasefire only two hours after the deal was announced.

According to the BBC, despite Iran furiously denying the accusation, Israel plans to “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes” targeting the nation’s capital in Iran. It remains to be seen whether Israel will follow through with the threat, and how it will affect Bitcoin and the wider crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi, điều này đã gây ra nhiều chỉ trích đáng kể.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002186-1.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001652-5.81%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 13:30
Share
Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK trong một thương vụ được định giá lên đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Công ty khởi nghiệp Stablecoin BVNK hiện đang là tâm điểm của một cuộc chiến mua lại lớn. Theo báo cáo, Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty. Thương vụ có thể trị giá từ 1,5 tỷ đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Coinbase [...] Bài viết Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard trong Cuộc Đàm phán Mua lại Công ty Stablecoin BVNK xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Live Bitcoin News.
Startup
STARTUP$0.003855-14.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00415-0.71%
Major
MAJOR$0.11739-1.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 13:07
Share
zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

Quan hệ đối tác tập trung vào việc đẩy nhanh giao dịch hoàn toàn tự động, nhanh chóng và thông minh trong lĩnh vực DeFi (Decentralized Finance) với công nghệ ZK Rollup và các đại lý giao dịch hỗ trợ bởi AI.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001652-5.81%
Octavia
VIA$0.0161--%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05581+1.91%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

Kho bạc Solana Helius nhắm đến 5% của SOL, hướng tới niêm yết tại Hồng Kông

BitMine bổ sung ETH trị giá 104 triệu đô la vào kho bạc của mình: dữ liệu on-chain