Moonveil will launch $MORE TGE on June 27, and the airdrop qualification query page has been opened

By: PANews
2025/06/24 15:33
Moonveil
PANews reported on June 24 that the Layer2 gaming ecosystem Moonveil announced that the $MORE Token Generation Event (TGE) will be officially launched on June 27. $MORE is the governance token of the Moonveil game-exclusive Layer 2 chain. It is not only used to pay transaction fees, but also can be used to purchase in-game items, asset transactions, and unlock advanced game features, aiming to provide players with a seamless next-generation gaming experience.

In addition, Moonveil has launched an airdrop qualification query page, where players can confirm their eligibility and redeem $MORE tokens. Players who previously held valid Moon Beams and Moonveil badges before 12:00 on June 22 can redeem their points for $MORE tokens, and have the opportunity to receive status rewards and up to 2000% profit bonus.

Earlier news, Layer2 gaming ecosystem Moonveil disclosed that it had received a $2 million investment from Polygon Labs .

