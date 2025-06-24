Israeli Man Accused of Spying for Iran in Exchange for Crypto — What’s Going On?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 13:38
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001042+3.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03421+60.23%
Telcoin
TEL$0.004033-9.08%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00702--%
FUND
FUND$0.0197+47.56%

Israeli authorities have arrested a 27-year-old Tel Aviv resident on suspicion of spying for Iran in exchange for cryptocurrency, a case that deepens concerns about the use of digital payments in modern espionage.

The man was taken into custody on Sunday by the Shin Bet security service and Tel Aviv police.

According to investigators, he had been in contact with Iranian operatives for several months and allegedly carried out intelligence-gathering tasks at their request.

Local outlets reported these included photographing the homes of Israeli public officials, documenting military bases, and spray-painting graffiti as instructed.

Crypto Allegedly Used to Fund Espionage Activities for Iran

Authorities say the suspect received thousands of dollars in virtual currency. During a search of his home, they seized computers and digital storage devices. These are believed to have been used to communicate with his Iranian handlers.

He appeared in court on Monday. The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court extended his detention until June 26.

Meanwhile, investigators are still reviewing the materials seized from his home. They are working to determine the full extent of his activities.

In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and Israeli police warned of ongoing efforts by Iranian intelligence and affiliated terror groups to recruit Israelis.

They noted that these recruitment attempts often begin through social media. As a result, they urged the public to avoid any contact with foreign actors and to report suspicious outreach immediately.

Security officials vowed to treat such cases with the “utmost severity,” warning that Israeli citizens caught aiding hostile nations would face the full force of the law.

Iran Tightens Crypto Controls After $90M Exchange Breach

The arrest comes at a time of heightened tension between Iran and Israel, with both countries engaged in a long-running shadow war that spans cyberattacks, intelligence operations and regional proxy conflicts. The digital nature of this latest case highlights how cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used to mask payments in covert operations.

Just last week, Iran’s central bank moved to restrict operating hours for domestic crypto exchanges after a cyberattack drained more than $90m from Nobitex, the country’s largest trading platform.

That directive, aimed at improving oversight, shows how digital assets are becoming central to both financial infrastructure and geopolitical maneuvering.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Thị trường tiền mã hóa chuyển sang màu xanh khi động lượng thay đổi

Thị trường tiền mã hóa chuyển sang màu xanh khi động lượng thay đổi

Bối cảnh crypto gần đây đã trải qua sự thay đổi tích cực trong 24 giờ qua. Do đó, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto đã đạt 4,17T USD, dẫn đầu bởi mức tăng 0,54%. Tuy nhiên, khối lượng crypto trong 24 giờ đã giảm mạnh 23,06%, đạt 187,76 tỷ USD. Đồng thời, Chỉ số Fear & Greed của Crypto vẫn duy trì vị trí "Trung lập" trong khi đứng ở mức 58 điểm. Bitcoin Tăng 0,56% và Ethereum Tăng 0,42% Cụ thể, Bitcoin đã chứng kiến mức tăng giá nhẹ 0,56%. Kết quả là, mức giá hiện tại của tài sản crypto hàng đầu này là 121.969,46 USD, trong khi sự thống trị thị trường của nó ở mức 58,3%. Ngoài ra, Ethereum ($ETH) hiện đang được giao dịch ở mức 4.447,01 USD. Mức giá này cho thấy mức tăng nhỏ 0,42%, trong khi sự thống trị thị trường của altcoin hàng đầu chiếm 12,9%. $VITASTEM, $TSLA và $PENGU Dẫn Đầu Tăng trưởng Crypto Ngoài ra, danh sách các đồng tiền Tăng trưởng hàng đầu bao gồm VitaStem ($VITASTEM), Tesla ($TSLA) và PENGU AI ($PENGU). Cụ thể, $VITASTEM đã chứng kiến mức tăng đột biến 3230,61% để đạt 0,0001564 USD. Tiếp theo, $TSLA hiện đang giao dịch ở mức 526,35 USD do mức tăng 645,71%. Sau đó, $PENGU đã tăng 535,99%, chạm mức 0,0004772 USD. Tổng giá trị bị khóa (TVL) của DeFi Tăng 0,17%, Trong Khi Khối Lượng Bán NFT Ghi Nhận Mức Giảm 18,75% Tương tự, Tổng giá trị bị khóa (TVL) của DeFi đã tăng 0,17%, đạt mức 169,404 tỷ USD. Tuy nhiên, dự án DeFi hàng đầu về TVL, Aave, đã giảm 0,21%, chạm mức 44,841. Mặt khác, trong trường hợp thay đổi TVL trong 1 ngày, HipPoWSwap dẫn đầu thị trường DeFi, chiếm mức tăng đáng kinh ngạc 13540729% trong hai mươi bốn giờ. Tuy nhiên, với mức giảm 18,75%, khối lượng bán NFT đã đạt con số 21.930.006 USD. Ngoài ra, bộ sưu tập NFT bán chạy nhất, DX Terminal, cũng đã giảm xuống 3.537.909 USD do mức giảm 5,04%. Vương Quốc Anh Sẽ Bổ Nhiệm Nhà Vô Địch Thị Trường Kỹ Thuật Số Cho Tokenization; Helius Nhắm Mục Tiêu 5% Cổ Phần Trên Solana Tiếp theo, thị trường crypto đã chứng kiến nhiều phát triển đáng chú ý khác trong 24 giờ. Về vấn đề này, chính phủ Vương quốc Anh đang lên kế hoạch bổ nhiệm một "nhà vô địch thị trường kỹ thuật số" người sẽ dẫn đầu các nỗ lực thúc đẩy thị trường tài chính thông qua công nghệ blockchain. Hơn nữa, Block của Jack Dorsey đang triển khai ví tích hợp crypto có tên "Square Bitcoin" cho các doanh nghiệp nhỏ. Ngoài ra, tổ chức Digital Asset Treasury Helius đang nỗ lực để mua lại tới 5% tổng giá trị Solana, tương đương hơn 6 tỷ USD.
4
4$0.15766-41.49%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010422+2.54%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.051+4.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:00
Share
Ripple Trở Thành Nhà Cung Cấp Thanh Toán Blockchain Đầu Tiên Tại Vương Quốc Bahrain

Ripple Trở Thành Nhà Cung Cấp Thanh Toán Blockchain Đầu Tiên Tại Vương Quốc Bahrain

Bài đăng Ripple Trở Thành Nhà Cung Cấp Thanh Toán Blockchain Đầu Tiên Tại Vương Quốc Bahrain xuất hiện lần đầu trên Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple đã gia nhập Vương quốc Bahrain thông qua quan hệ đối tác mới với Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), vườn ươm fintech chính của quốc gia này. Động thái này đánh dấu bước tiếp theo của Ripple trong việc xây dựng sự hiện diện trên khắp Trung Đông sau khi nhận được giấy phép từ cơ quan quản lý tài chính Dubai vào đầu năm nay. Quan hệ đối tác này sẽ giúp phát triển hệ sinh thái blockchain của Bahrain. Ripple ...
Movement
MOVE$0.1067-2.82%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:07
Share
Quỹ ETF Bitcoin Giao Ngay Của Gã Khổng Lồ Đầu Tư BlackRock Đã Vượt Qua Ngưỡng Quan Trọng! Đây Là Dữ Liệu Mới Nhất

Quỹ ETF Bitcoin Giao Ngay Của Gã Khổng Lồ Đầu Tư BlackRock Đã Vượt Qua Ngưỡng Quan Trọng! Đây Là Dữ Liệu Mới Nhất

Công ty quản lý tài sản lớn nhất thế giới BlackRock đã đạt một cột mốc mới với quỹ đầu tư giao dịch (ETF) Bitcoin spot IBIT. ETF Bitcoin của BlackRock vượt ngưỡng 800.000 BTC: Giá trị vượt 97 tỷ đô la Quỹ của công ty đã đạt mức lịch sử về tài sản quản lý (AUM) khi vượt qua 800.000 BTC (khoảng 97 tỷ đô la). IBIT, kể từ khi bắt đầu giao dịch vào tháng 1 năm 2024 [...] Nguồn: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$121,554.78-0.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+2.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

Thị trường tiền mã hóa chuyển sang màu xanh khi động lượng thay đổi

Ripple Trở Thành Nhà Cung Cấp Thanh Toán Blockchain Đầu Tiên Tại Vương Quốc Bahrain

Quỹ ETF Bitcoin Giao Ngay Của Gã Khổng Lồ Đầu Tư BlackRock Đã Vượt Qua Ngưỡng Quan Trọng! Đây Là Dữ Liệu Mới Nhất

Finassets mở rộng tùy chọn thanh toán tiền mã hóa với Tether (USDT) trên Blockchain TON, được xây dựng cho Telegram

Chuyên gia dự đoán chính xác sự điều chỉnh giá Dogecoin từ $0.27 cho thấy hướng đi tiếp theo của nó