A trader bought 67.98 WBTC in the early morning, with a total value of US$6.95 million By: PANews 2025/06/24 09:05

JUNE $0.091 --% WBTC $121,156.41 -0.49%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, another trader bought 67.98 WBTC between 02:23 and 03:55 in the morning, with an average price of US$102,274 and a total value of US$6.95 million.