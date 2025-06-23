CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections

2025/06/23 15:10
Changpeng Zhao just issued a warning, urging users to be careful when authorizing wallet connections as a wave of phishing attempts hits crypto info sites.

In his recent post on X, CZ issued a warning about a new wave of scams targeting major crypto information websites, urging users to be careful when authorizing wallet connections.

The announcement follows two recent hacks, the most recent targeting the crypto media outlet Cointelegraph, and the one before that involving the popular crypto price-tracking website CoinMarketCap.

On Sunday, Cointelegraph’s website was compromised by a front-end exploit, injecting a malicious pop-up that falsely claimed to offer “CoinTelegraph ICO Airdrops” and “CTG tokens.” The pop-up urged users to connect their crypto wallets to receive nearly $5,500 worth of tokens. To add credibility, the attackers even cited a “fair launch” event and a fraudulent CertiK audit.

Cointelegraph immediately responded, warning its readers on X to avoid interacting with the fraudulent pop-up. “Do not click on these pop-ups, connect your wallets, or enter any personal information,” CT wrote, adding that the team was working on a fix to resolve the issue.

The Cointelegraph incident came shortly after a similar attack on CoinMarketCap, which occurred two days earlier. In CoinMarketCap’s case, hackers similarly attempted to trick users into connecting their wallets via a malicious pop-up prompting them to “verify” them. Wallet providers MetaMask and Phantom reportedly flagged the site as unsafe at the time, according to users on X. CMC responded quickly, removing the injected malicious code and launching an ongoing investigation to strengthen its platform’s security.

In another recent scam just a few days ago, hackers similarly tried to exploit users’ trust in established crypto platforms by using fake Aave (AAVE) ads that appeared at the top of Google search results and directed users to phishing a sites mimicking the DeFi platform and draining connected wallets.

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I bought another BTC and I believe that Bitcoin will reach $1 million one day

PANews reported on July 1 that Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, published an article saying that he bought another Bitcoin and believed that Bitcoin could reach
Fragmetric Season 1 Airdrop and Staking Now Available

PANews reported on July 1 that Solana’s re-staking protocol Fragmetric announced that the first quarter airdrop collection and $FRAG staking functions are now online. Eligible airdrop recipients can claim their
