Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

PANews
2025/06/23 11:52

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Sina Finance, the Securities Times pointed out in an article that the wave of stablecoins is sweeping the world and has become an important issue that countries urgently need to solve. Allowing stablecoins to develop disorderly outside the regulatory periphery will have a negative impact on the country's financial system, and abandoning an efficient settlement tool will miss new opportunities for currency globalization. For China, which is actively enhancing the international status of the RMB, it may be a better solution to actively regulate stablecoins and accelerate the internationalization of the RMB. Experts and industry insiders interviewed by reporters generally believe that as an emerging payment tool, the unique advantages and potential risks of stablecoins cannot be ignored, and the development of RMB stablecoins should be "sooner rather than later." Participating in the competition of the international monetary system based on the "dual track" of digital RMB and offshore RMB stablecoins may be a new path for the internationalization of RMB under the changing times.

