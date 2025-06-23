FTX lawyers say Three Arrows’ $1.5 billion claim is “unreasonable” and should be dismissed

PANews
2025/06/23 07:03
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00367-6.61%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, FTX's bankruptcy management lawyer recently objected to the $1.53 billion claim filed by Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and asked the court to dismiss it in full. The lawyer said that 3AC's losses were caused by market fluctuations and its own withdrawal of funds, and had nothing to do with FTX. In March of this year, the bankruptcy court approved 3AC to increase its claim from $120 million to $1.53 billion. In November 2024, 3AC claimed that FTX sold $1.5 billion worth of assets two weeks before it initiated liquidation, citing the discovery of new evidence. But FTX's lawyers countered that the claim was based on unreasonable premises, inaccurate data and neglect of facts. FTX pointed out that after Terra collapsed in June 2022, 3AC's account balance was less than $240 million, but it did not make up the margin, but withdrew $18 million in ETH. FTX then closed $820 million in assets to avoid a loss of $18 million when the account went bankrupt. 3AC is required to submit a response by July 11, and the hearing is scheduled for August 12.

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I bought another BTC and I believe that Bitcoin will reach $1 million one day

PANews reported on July 1 that Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, published an article saying that he bought another Bitcoin and believed that Bitcoin could reach
Fragmetric Season 1 Airdrop and Staking Now Available

PANews reported on July 1 that Solana’s re-staking protocol Fragmetric announced that the first quarter airdrop collection and $FRAG staking functions are now online. Eligible airdrop recipients can claim their
