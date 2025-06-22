Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT PANews 2025/06/22 23:56

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, bringing the minting volume to 2 billion today. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that this is an authorized but unissued transaction, which means it will be used as inventory for the next issuance request and on-chain exchange.