AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

PANews
2025/06/22 18:15
Moonveil
MORE$0.02292-5.36%
LENS
LENS$0.002868-16.84%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than 10 million US dollars. Previously, he lost about 15.43 million US dollars in two Bitcoin long positions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.1997+1.21%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015374-2.82%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I bought another BTC and I believe that Bitcoin will reach $1 million one day

The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I bought another BTC and I believe that Bitcoin will reach $1 million one day

PANews reported on July 1 that Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, published an article saying that he bought another Bitcoin and believed that Bitcoin could reach
Bitcoin
BTC$106,332.99-1.20%
GET RICH QUICK
RICH$0.007939+6.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 15:36
Fragmetric Season 1 Airdrop and Staking Now Available

Fragmetric Season 1 Airdrop and Staking Now Available

PANews reported on July 1 that Solana’s re-staking protocol Fragmetric announced that the first quarter airdrop collection and $FRAG staking functions are now online. Eligible airdrop recipients can claim their
Fragmetric
FRAG$0.1447+623.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644-1.67%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 15:51

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I bought another BTC and I believe that Bitcoin will reach $1 million one day

Fragmetric Season 1 Airdrop and Staking Now Available

Leading memecoins compared in 2025: Pepeto, Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

The Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to multi-signature wallets every day, and has transferred a total of 13,000 ETH