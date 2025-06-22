Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million PANews 2025/06/22 09:56

BTC $106,497.8 -1.04% SOL $149.01 -0.87% MORE $0.02283 -5.34% HYPE $39.23 -1.23% ETH $2,456.44 -0.02%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid currently have floating profits of more than US$87.6 million.