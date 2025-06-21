1confirmation founder: If Ethereum is regarded as the "new America", Uniswap is equivalent to the New York Stock Exchange PANews 2025/06/21 17:00

PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that if Ethereum is regarded as the "New America", then the builders of the Ethereum ecosystem are the "founding fathers", Uniswap is equivalent to the New York Stock Exchange, Aave is equivalent to Bank of America, Polymarket is equivalent to the New York Times, Opensea and NFT project parties are equivalent to Disney, SuperRare is equivalent to MoMa, and Nexus Mutual is equivalent to State Farm.