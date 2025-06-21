Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

PANews
2025/06/21 14:22

PANews reported on June 21 that Li Yang, member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and chairman of the National Finance and Development Laboratory, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Several Important Issues in China's Current Macroeconomics" at the CICC Securities 2025 Mid-term Capital Market Investment Summit on June 17. Li Yang said that the United States promotes stablecoin legislation, and its legislative purpose clearly serves the interests of the US dollar: promoting the modernization of US dollar payments, consolidating and strengthening the international status of the US dollar, and creating trillions of new demand for US Treasury bonds. The stablecoin mechanism cleverly transforms the expansion of the crypto market into an extension of the US dollar's influence on the chain. Faced with the wave of stablecoins, China needs to make full progress on two fronts. On the one hand, since any form of stablecoin cannot avoid the issue of monetary sovereignty, firmly promoting the internationalization of the RMB is still the core task of cultivating a strong currency (RMB). On the other hand, it must be seen that the integration and development trend of stablecoins, cryptocurrencies and traditional financial systems will be difficult to reverse. Stablecoins and cryptocurrencies will achieve complementary development with central bank digital currencies, comprehensively improve payment efficiency and reduce payment costs, reconstruct the global payment system, and drive the development of DeFi. Regarding the further development path, we should make full use of Hong Kong’s favorable conditions, relying on its status as a financial center and its existing institutional foundation (such as USDT’s headquarters in Hong Kong), develop offshore RMB stablecoins, and build controllable international payment channels.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.1992+1.20%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015395-2.79%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

Applying advanced tools for tracking illicit stablecoin transactions is necessary, but not enough to mitigate risks behind their mass adoption.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001778-3.57%
MASS
MASS$0.0003391-15.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:17
Leading memecoins compared in 2025: Pepeto, Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Leading memecoins compared in 2025: Pepeto, Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Pepeto fuses meme culture with real-world crypto tools, making it a serious rival to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE this year. #sponsored
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000555+0.72%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001527-3.41%
Realy
REAL$0.00335-8.71%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000113+7.61%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000952-3.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 15:41

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

Leading memecoins compared in 2025: Pepeto, Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

The Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to multi-signature wallets every day, and has transferred a total of 13,000 ETH

PancakeSwap v3 Liquidity Pool Launches on Solana