Wyoming Stablecoin WYST Plans to Go Live on August 20

PANews
2025/06/21 08:10
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01262-5.04%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The block, the Wyoming Stable Token Committee is a government-backed organization responsible for developing the WYST stablecoin. According to its latest monthly meeting minutes, the committee plans to launch the mainnet on August 20. The organization has not yet determined which of the 11 blockchains, Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, Sei, Solana, Stellar, and Sui, WYST will be officially launched on. However, the first state-backed stablecoin may be selected to be issued on multiple blockchains.

According to the latest timeline, the organization plans to “migrate the WYST smart contracts to” a designated “candidate” blockchain. After that, the organization will conduct “production testing” by “funding a small WYST purchase using institutional funds and ensuring the end-to-end process is in place” in preparation for a public launch scheduled for August during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium.

Earlier news said that Wyoming's stablecoin WYST has entered a critical testing phase, and the governor said it is expected to go online in July.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.1992+1.20%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015395-2.79%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

Applying advanced tools for tracking illicit stablecoin transactions is necessary, but not enough to mitigate risks behind their mass adoption.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001778-3.57%
MASS
MASS$0.0003391-15.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:17
Leading memecoins compared in 2025: Pepeto, Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Leading memecoins compared in 2025: Pepeto, Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Pepeto fuses meme culture with real-world crypto tools, making it a serious rival to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE this year. #sponsored
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000555+0.72%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001527-3.41%
Realy
REAL$0.00335-8.71%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000113+7.61%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000952-3.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 15:41

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

Leading memecoins compared in 2025: Pepeto, Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

The Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to multi-signature wallets every day, and has transferred a total of 13,000 ETH

PancakeSwap v3 Liquidity Pool Launches on Solana