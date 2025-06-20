Bank of England Governor casts doubt on the case for retail CBDC

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 21:00
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05628+0.14%

BOE Governor has cast doubt on the case for a digital pound for consumers, questioning its necessity even as the central bank moves ahead with developing a wholesale version for use between financial institutions.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has expressed doubts about the need for a digital pound for everyday consumers, as initially reported by Bloomberg. Speaking at a conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Bailey acknowledged the potential advantages of CBDCs like smart contracts and improved fraud protection, but questioned whether launching a consumer digital currency is necessary to realize them.

He also said that BOE is “well on the way” to developing a wholesale CBDC designed for use in transactions between financial institutions. He is just not sold on the retail version.

The BOE’s digital pound project has faced significant public scrutiny, with over 50,000 responses submitted during a consultation launched in 2023. Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said many respondents raised concerns about privacy, the future of cash, and fears the central bank could control how the currency is used.

Additionally, the project has been criticized by the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee, which highlighted the “significant risks and challenges” involved. In a report published in 2023, the committee stated, “It is not clear to us at this stage whether the benefits are likely to outweigh these risks.”

The BOE is currently in the design phase of its retail central bank digital currency and remains behind other countries in developing one. Together with the UK Treasury, it has not yet decided whether to move forward with creating a digital pound for the public.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.1977+1.26%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015408-2.94%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

Applying advanced tools for tracking illicit stablecoin transactions is necessary, but not enough to mitigate risks behind their mass adoption.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001784-2.83%
MASS
MASS$0.000344-14.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:17
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Acquire Digital Asset Brokerage Caleb & Brown for Approximately $65.8 Million

Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Acquire Digital Asset Brokerage Caleb & Brown for Approximately $65.8 Million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Decrypt, Australian crypto exchange Swyftx will acquire boutique digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown, which is regarded as the largest cryptocurrency acquisition
Share
PANews2025/07/01 17:11

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Acquire Digital Asset Brokerage Caleb & Brown for Approximately $65.8 Million

The Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to multi-signature wallets every day, and has transferred a total of 13,000 ETH

PancakeSwap v3 Liquidity Pool Launches on Solana