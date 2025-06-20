North Korean hackers target crypto industry workers with new information-stealing malware

PANews
2025/06/20 17:24

PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, Cisco Talos released a report on Wednesday saying that the North Korean hacker group "Famous Chollima" recently launched a new type of phishing attack against cryptocurrency practitioners. The organization tricked job seekers with blockchain experience in India and other places to install a Python remote control Trojan called "PylangGhost" by impersonating fake recruitment websites of companies such as Coinbase and Robinhood. The attacker induced the victim to execute malicious commands in the name of video interviews to steal wallet credentials and password manager data from more than 80 browser plug-ins such as MetaMask and TronLink. The malware has functions such as screenshots, file management, and system information collection, and has similar features to the previously discovered GolangGhost Trojan. Researchers have ruled out the possibility that the attacker used AI to generate code.

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
Applying advanced tools for tracking illicit stablecoin transactions is necessary, but not enough to mitigate risks behind their mass adoption.
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Decrypt, Australian crypto exchange Swyftx will acquire boutique digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown, which is regarded as the largest cryptocurrency acquisition
