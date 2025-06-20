Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

2025/06/20 15:35
Tether announced plans to launch a serverless, open-source password manager after a massive breach exposed 16 billion online login credentials.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced today that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully local, open-source password manager built without reliance on cloud infrastructure. “The cloud has failed us. Again,” Ardoino said on X, referencing a newly discovered data breach exposing 16 billion login credentials reported yesterday.

PearPass aims to address the growing distrust in centralized data storage by ensuring that all user credentials are stored only on users’ devices, eliminating any external point of failure or surveillance. “Just you — and your keys, stored securely on your devices,” wrote Ardoino.

Ardoino’s announcement follows the exposure of what appears to be the largest data breach ever confirmed. According to a Cybernews investigation, 16 billion records have been uncovered in multiple massive datasets linked to infostealer malware. These logs include login credentials for virtually every major online platform, including Apple, Facebook, Google, GitHub, Telegram, and even government services.

Researchers warned that this data breach isn’t just old data resurfacing. Many of the credentials are recent, complete with tokens, cookies, and metadata. The structure of the records — URLs paired with usernames and passwords — mirrors how modern infostealers collect information, suggesting much of the data was siphoned directly from infected machines.

The good news is that the exposure was brief. The datasets were exposed just long enough for researchers to discover them, but not long enough to identify who was behind them.

However, researchers said that enormous new datasets continue to surface every few weeks.

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

Applying advanced tools for tracking illicit stablecoin transactions is necessary, but not enough to mitigate risks behind their mass adoption.
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Acquire Digital Asset Brokerage Caleb & Brown for Approximately $65.8 Million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Decrypt, Australian crypto exchange Swyftx will acquire boutique digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown, which is regarded as the largest cryptocurrency acquisition
