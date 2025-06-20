Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:20
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05629+0.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.1742-0.51%

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization.

In an exclusive interview with China Business Network, Group President of Animoca Brands Evan Auyang stated that the web3 has entered into a joint venture with Hong Kong’s Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom in anticipation for the region’s new Stablecoin Ordinance coming into effect.

According to Auyang, the purpose of the joint venture is to open the door for Animoca Brands to pursue a stablecoin issuer license and set up an established web3-based ecosystem for users to utilize its native stablecoin.

“We currently have a joint venture company through which we intend to apply for a license to issue stablecoins . The specific details will be announced at a later time,” said Auyang in his statement.

The firm aims to mobilize customers into web3 through application scenarios at the same time. In order to establish an ecosystem that can drive customers to shift from web2 to web3 would require collaboration with leading companies in different industries, such as Standard Chartered and Telecom.

“Our group is responsible for the development of native Web3 application scenarios, Standard Chartered Bank is responsible for driving bank customer resources, and Hong Kong Telecom focuses on reaching retail customers,” explained Auyang.

Animoca Brands plans to use HKD-pegged stablecoin for three purposes: to carry out transactions within the firm’s gaming and NFT ecosystems, cross-border trade settlements and to popularize HKD-backed stablecoins on an international scale.

After the United States passed the GENIUS Act with the purpose of advancing its stablecoin market, Hong Kong industry players like Animoca Brands and JD.com have been preparing themselves for the issuance of a Hong Kong dollar-pegged stablecoin.

The move is aimed at carving a place in the market for Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoins in an effort to combat U.S. stablecoin dominance.

On June 6, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced that it will start implementing its stablecoin regulation, the Stablecoin Ordinance in August 2025. The new law would allow for companies to register for a license to issued stablecoins pegged to the Hong Kong dollar.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.1977+1.26%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015408-2.94%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

Applying advanced tools for tracking illicit stablecoin transactions is necessary, but not enough to mitigate risks behind their mass adoption.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001784-2.83%
MASS
MASS$0.000344-14.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:17
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Acquire Digital Asset Brokerage Caleb & Brown for Approximately $65.8 Million

Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Acquire Digital Asset Brokerage Caleb & Brown for Approximately $65.8 Million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Decrypt, Australian crypto exchange Swyftx will acquire boutique digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown, which is regarded as the largest cryptocurrency acquisition
Share
PANews2025/07/01 17:11

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Acquire Digital Asset Brokerage Caleb & Brown for Approximately $65.8 Million

The Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to multi-signature wallets every day, and has transferred a total of 13,000 ETH

PancakeSwap v3 Liquidity Pool Launches on Solana