Hainan Huatie: Not involved in stablecoin business PANews 2025/06/20 14:43

According to PANews on June 20, an investor asked Hainan Huatie (an A-share listed company) whether the company has any cooperation with Ant Digits in the direction of RWA stablecoin? The company stated on the interactive platform, Dear investors, the company is not involved in the stablecoin business, and the specific information shall be subject to the company's relevant announcement information. Earlier today, Ant Financial said that it had only communicated with Hainan Huatie on RWA and had not reached any cooperation .