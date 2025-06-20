Kroma L2 network will be shut down on June 26, $KRO needs to be migrated to Ethereum PANews 2025/06/20 15:12

PANews reported on June 20 that Kroma announced that its L2 network will be officially shut down on June 26, 2025, and $KRO token holders must migrate their tokens from Kroma L2 to the Ethereum mainnet (L1) before this date. After the migration is completed, $KRO will continue to be the main token of the upcoming Kroma Protocol.