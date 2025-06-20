South Korea’s central bank won’t oppose stablecoin: Report PANews 2025/06/20 14:48

The head of South Korea’s central bank reportedly said he isn't against the issuance of a won-pegged stablecoin, but was wary of possible foreign exchange issues.