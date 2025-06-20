US intelligence official: If Fordow nuclear facility is attacked or Khamenei is assassinated, Iran may turn to nuclear weapons development

PANews
2025/06/20 08:29

PANews June 20 news, according to the New York Times, although Iran has stockpiled a large amount of enriched uranium that can be used to make nuclear bombs, US intelligence officials said that intelligence agencies still believe that Iran has not made a final decision on whether to build nuclear weapons. This assessment has not changed since the intelligence agencies last assessed Iran's intentions in March this year-even though Israel has launched an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Senior US intelligence officials said that if the US military attacked Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility or Israel killed Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, Iran's leaders might turn to nuclear weapons research and development. However, in the eyes of many Iran hawks in the United States and Israel, it does not matter whether Iran has decided to build a nuclear bomb. They believe that Tehran's nuclear capabilities are sufficient to pose an existential threat to Israel. This issue has long been a focus of the Iranian policy debate, and the debate has heated up again as Trump considers whether to bomb the Fordow nuclear facility.

