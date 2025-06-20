Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 02:25
SpeedThrone
SPEED$0.000033+17.85%
TapSwap
TAPS$0.00209-0.47%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3207-3.08%

As FX pressure grips African economies, Visa is building new pipes for digital dollar flow, shifting away from traditional rails with stablecoin infrastructure aimed at speed, resilience, and access.

Bloomberg recently reported that credit card giant Visa has partnered with Yellow Card Financial to integrate stablecoin settlements across 20 African markets, beginning with a pilot in one undisclosed country later this year.

The collaboration combines Visa Direct’s existing network with Yellow Card’s licenses across Africa and parts of the broader CEMEA region to enable near-instant, low-cost stablecoin transactions, a critical need in markets where local currency volatility and dollar shortages have crippled cross-border commerce.

The move builds on Visa’s existing stablecoin infrastructure, which has already processed over $225 million in USDC settlements since 2023.

Stablecoins fill the gaps traditional rails can’t reach

Visa and Yellow Card’s partnership represents a shared ambition to modernize cross-border payments in markets long underserved by traditional infrastructure.

The collaboration targets two pain points simultaneously. For corporations, Visa’s stablecoin settlement solution offers 365-day liquidity management, which can bolster markets where banks often take three business days to process dollar transfers. For consumers, Yellow Card’s integration with Visa Direct could enable sub-$1 remittances across borders where traditional providers charge up to 8% in fees.

“We’re building a bridge between traditional finance and the future of money movement,” Yellow Card CEO Chris Maurice stated in a press release, though conspicuously avoided specifying which economies have greenlit the initiative.

Yellow Card’s existing infrastructure gives Visa immediate access to a mature crypto corridor. The fintech, which bills itself as the licensed stablecoin payments orchestrator for Africa and the emerging world, has processed over $6 billion in transactions since 2019, primarily through USDT and USDC.

Now, Visa can leverage those flows while layering on compliance checks, gaining a strategic edge over Circle’s competing Onafriq partnership, which launched USDC rails across 40 African countries last April.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.2032+1.30%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015408-2.87%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades suffered another major loss in one night's operation. At 4 a.m., the account liquidated its BTC short orders
Bitcoin
BTC$106,535.28-0.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.16499-6.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:32
The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded 80 billion US dollars, more than twice PayPal's latest
Moonveil
MORE$0.02314-8.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:12

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

EthCC 8, Day One: A Strong Start to Europe’s Leading Ethereum Event in Cannes, France