XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance PANews 2025/06/19 19:43

DAO $0.1211 +0.83% XRP $2.2019 +1.21% DECENTRALIZED $0.0000502 -14.91% LAUNCH $0.00000000002519 -45.23%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, XRP Ledger will adopt decentralized governance through the upcoming XAO DAO. XAO DAO is its first community-led organization that aims to use XRP tokens to promote proposals, funding, and on-chain decision-making.