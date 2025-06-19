Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews
2025/06/19 17:39
Bitcoin
BTC$106,532.51-0.92%
Term Finance
TERM$0.441-0.02%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing that recent inflation expectations are still high and tariffs are the main upside risk. Officials reiterated that they will take a wait-and-see attitude and wait for the inflation path to be clearer. Although there is a view that the weak labor market will prompt a policy shift, the US economy remains strong at present, with solid employment and consumption data. The crude oil market reacted flatly to geopolitical news. Despite the continued tension between the United States and Iran, oil prices remained in a narrow range and implied volatility fell from high levels. The Trump administration has an incentive to push for a deal with Iran before the election to avoid higher oil prices pushing up inflation and interest rates. Global trade tensions have intensified, and the United States has only reached an agreement with one of 195 potential trading partners before the end of the EU tariff suspension on July 9. Key time points include: the EU may impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States on July 14, the end of the China-US tariff suspension on August 12, and the expiration of the tariff exemption for Chinese goods on August 31. These events may trigger market volatility, but the China-US trade negotiations are still expected to reach a stable result. The cryptocurrency market has entered a seasonal downturn, with BTC's short-term implied volatility falling below 40%, and put option premiums reflecting cautious market sentiment. Month-end option expiration, rebalancing fund flows, and systematic deleveraging have dominated recent price movements.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.2024+1.31%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015389-3.12%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades suffered another major loss in one night's operation. At 4 a.m., the account liquidated its BTC short orders
Bitcoin
BTC$106,517.58-0.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.16386-6.82%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:32
Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking
Core DAO
CORE$0.5015-3.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02339-10.65%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.0000000374-9.22%
ArchLoot
AL$0.078+0.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:08

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

EthCC 8, Day One: A Strong Start to Europe’s Leading Ethereum Event in Cannes, France

DOJ charges 4 North Koreans in $1M crypto theft from blockchain startup