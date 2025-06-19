Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 16:30

Iran has ordered a curfew on domestic cryptocurrency exchanges after a politically motivated attack on the country’s largest trading platform, Nobitex.

According to blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis, the June 18 hack resulted in losses upwards of $90 million.

The funds, which included assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, Solana, Tron, and Ton, were drained from Nobitex’s hot wallets and subsequently burned, making them permanently inaccessible.

In response to the incident, the Central Bank of Iran restricted the operating hours of all local crypto exchanges, limiting them to between 10 am and 8 pm. 

“This operational curfew could signal increasing pressure on exchanges operating within Iran, as the regime attempts to manage systemic risk in a market that plays an outsized role in navigating around global sanctions,” the analytics firm wrote in a recent report.

Pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande, also known as Predatory Sparrow, has claimed responsibility and stated that the operation was intended to disrupt Iran’s sanctioned financial infrastructure. The stolen assets were sent to burner wallets without private key access, indicating a deliberate act of destruction.

Chainalysis’s findings confirmed that none of the funds were sent to mixers or exchanges, and a significant portion was transferred to addresses labeled with anti-IRGC slogans.

Some were sent to blockchain burn addresses, including Ethereum’s “0x…dead” wallet, while a portion of Bitcoin was directed to a provably unspendable address with an invalid checksum.

Nobitex is widely considered a central pillar of Iran’s crypto economy. According to Chainalysis, it has processed over $11 billion in total inflows, more than the combined inflows of Iran’s ten next-largest crypto exchanges.

It acts as the backbone for the majority of on-chain activity in the country and serves as a gateway to global markets for users cut off from traditional finance due to international sanctions.

Beyond its domestic role, Chainalysis linked Nobitex to wallets associated with a range of sanctioned and illicit actors. These include ransomware operators affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, pro-Hamas media channels such as Gaza Now, and sanctioned Russian crypto exchanges including Garantex and Bitpapa.

The Nobitex hack followed a series of Israeli airstrikes inside Iran, part of ongoing military and cyber tensions between the two countries. The attackers published inflammatory wallet labels and threatened to release internal source code and infrastructure data unless Nobitex users withdrew funds.

In its official response, Nobitex said user assets remain secure in cold storage and that all hot wallets have been emptied. It also confirmed that its reserve fund would fully cover the losses and that it has taken steps to bolster platform security, including migrating funds to new offline wallets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.2024+1.31%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015389-3.12%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades suffered another major loss in one night's operation. At 4 a.m., the account liquidated its BTC short orders
Bitcoin
BTC$106,517.58-0.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.16386-6.82%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:32
Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking
Core DAO
CORE$0.5015-3.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02339-10.65%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.0000000374-9.22%
ArchLoot
AL$0.078+0.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:08

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

EthCC 8, Day One: A Strong Start to Europe’s Leading Ethereum Event in Cannes, France

DOJ charges 4 North Koreans in $1M crypto theft from blockchain startup