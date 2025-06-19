Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 14:33
Solana
SOL$149.06-0.78%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1229+0.77%
U Coin
U$0.01262-2.99%

Canadian Solana Treasury firm, SOL Strategies, has submitted an application to the U.S. SEC in hopes of gaining permission to trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker STKE.

According to the recently filed official document, SOL (SOL) Strategies intends to trade Common Shares without par value under the the trading symbol “STKE” on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Initially, the company’s common stock was trading under the “HODL” symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange and under “CYFRF” on the OTCQB.

On June 19, the Ontario-based filed a Form 40-F application with the U.S. financial watchdog. A Form 40-F filing with the U.S. SEC is a necessary requirement for companies seeking to register securities for trading in the U.S. market.

The form is still awaiting approval from the SEC. This is the first time the Solana Treasury firm plans to enter the U.S. market, which could potentially grant them more exposure into America’s increasingly pro-crypto movement.

After news of the filing broke, SOL Strategies’ stock saw an increase in value by 4.3% as of June 19. According to data from Google Finance, HODL stock rose 10 points to 2.38 from 2.28.

Price chart for Solana in the past few days of trading, June 19, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

In contrast, the news of SOL Strategies’ SEC filing barely affected the price of Solana. Shortly after the news went viral, SOL jumped slightly by 0.3% in the past hour.

At press time, SOL has gone down 1.62%, continuing its descent from a few days prior. SOL is currently trading at $146.38. The token has declined nearly 9% in the past week and 13.6% in the past month. Its market cap stands at $77.2 billion.

How much Solana are in SOL Strategies’ holdings?

On May 29, SOL Strategies reported that it had purchased 26,478 SOL for $4.7 million. This recent purchase brings its total holdings to approximately 420,355 SOL, consisting of 269,258 SOL owned and 268,671 tokens actively staked to the company’s validators.

Back in April, SOL Strategies announced that it had secured funds of up to $500 million via a convertible note agreement with ATW Partners. The firm plans to use the capital to accumulate more SOL tokens and support validator operations.

Formerly operating under the name Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., SOL Strategies initially shifted from a Bitcoin (BTC)-focused treasury and began accumulating Solana in late October 2024. Just a month prior, the company rebranded and changed its name to SOL Strategies.

However, the official announcement that they were discarding its Bitcoin treasury strategy in favor of Solana in their Q4 Shareholder Letter filed January 29, 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.2024+1.31%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015389-3.12%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades suffered another major loss in one night's operation. At 4 a.m., the account liquidated its BTC short orders
Bitcoin
BTC$106,517.58-0.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.16386-6.82%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:32
Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking
Core DAO
CORE$0.5015-3.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02339-10.65%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.0000000374-9.22%
ArchLoot
AL$0.078+0.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:08

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

EthCC 8, Day One: A Strong Start to Europe’s Leading Ethereum Event in Cannes, France

DOJ charges 4 North Koreans in $1M crypto theft from blockchain startup