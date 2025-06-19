SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE” PANews 2025/06/19 12:53

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market with the code "STKE". As previously reported, SOL Strategies’ SOL holdings reached 420,355 .